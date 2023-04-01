ADVERTISEMENT

Indian Family Among Six People Found Dead Near Canada-US Border

Both families reportedly comprised a group of six people, including one child under the age of three.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Indian Family Among Six People Found Dead Near Canada-US Border
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

An Indian family was found dead, along with one of Romanian descent, in a marsh near the Canada-United States border on Thursday, 30 March, reported AFP, citing the police. They were allegedly trying to cross illegally into the US.

The first body was discovered during an aerial search of the landscape.

Both families reportedly comprised a group of six people, including one child under the age of three.

Meanwhile, as per local deputy police chief Lee-Ann O'Brien, an infant whose passport was recovered from one of the bodies, appears to also be missing. According to AFP, police dive teams were carrying out a search. 

Also Read

5 Days, 2 Border Crossings, Long Wait: My Journey From Ukraine to Home in India

5 Days, 2 Border Crossings, Long Wait: My Journey From Ukraine to Home in India
ADVERTISEMENT

MORE DETAILS

Autopsy and toxicology test results are awaited.

As per O’Brien, they have registered 48 crossings through Akwesasne for entry into the US, since the beginning to the year.

(With inputs from AFP.)

Also Read

Year After Family of 4 Froze to Death on Canada-US Border, 3 Arrested in Gujarat

Year After Family of 4 Froze to Death on Canada-US Border, 3 Arrested in Gujarat

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×