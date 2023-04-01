Indian Family Among Six People Found Dead Near Canada-US Border
Both families reportedly comprised a group of six people, including one child under the age of three.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
An Indian family was found dead, along with one of Romanian descent, in a marsh near the Canada-United States border on Thursday, 30 March, reported AFP, citing the police. They were allegedly trying to cross illegally into the US.
The first body was discovered during an aerial search of the landscape.
Both families reportedly comprised a group of six people, including one child under the age of three.
Meanwhile, as per local deputy police chief Lee-Ann O'Brien, an infant whose passport was recovered from one of the bodies, appears to also be missing. According to AFP, police dive teams were carrying out a search.
MORE DETAILS
Autopsy and toxicology test results are awaited.
As per O’Brien, they have registered 48 crossings through Akwesasne for entry into the US, since the beginning to the year.
(With inputs from AFP.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: US-Canada Border Border Crossing
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.