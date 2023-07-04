Indian Consulate in San Francisco Allegedly Set Ablaze by Khalistan Supporters

The Indian consulate in San Francisco was allegedly set ablaze by Khalistan supporters on Sunday, 2 July, leading to a sharp reaction from the United States State Department.

"The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offense," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a tweet.

The San Francisco Fire Department extinguished the flames in a timely fashion and no major damage or injuries were reported, according to news agency ANI.

The recent attack comes months after Khalistani sympathisers broke barricades and installed two flags with Khalistani symbols inside the premises of the Indian consulate in San Francisco.