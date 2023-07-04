ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019World Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Indian Consulate in San Francisco Allegedly Set Ablaze by Khalistan Supporters

Indian Consulate in San Francisco Allegedly Set Ablaze by Khalistan Supporters

The US condemned the incident, saying that the act constituted a 'criminal offence'.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
Indian Consulate in San Francisco Allegedly Set Ablaze by Khalistan Supporters
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

The Indian consulate in San Francisco was allegedly set ablaze by Khalistan supporters on Sunday, 2 July, leading to a sharp reaction from the United States State Department.

"The US strongly condemns the reported vandalism and attempted arson against the Indian Consulate in San Francisco on Saturday. Vandalism or violence against diplomatic facilities or foreign diplomats in the US is a criminal offense," US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a tweet.

The San Francisco Fire Department extinguished the flames in a timely fashion and no major damage or injuries were reported, according to news agency ANI.

The recent attack comes months after Khalistani sympathisers broke barricades and installed two flags with Khalistani symbols inside the premises of the Indian consulate in San Francisco.

Also Read

Indira Gandhi Pro-Khalistan Float: We Blame Canada But Ignore Extremism In India

Indira Gandhi Pro-Khalistan Float: We Blame Canada But Ignore Extremism In India
ADVERTISEMENT

It also comes months after the Indian High Commission in London was vandalised by Khalistan supporters and the tricolour removed from it.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, 3 July, that the "radical, extremist" Khalistani ideology is not good for India or its partners, such as the UK, US, and Canada.

"We have requested our partner countries like Canada, US, UK and Australia where sometimes Khalistani activities happen, not to give space to the Khalistanis. Because their (Khalistanis) radical, extremist thinking is neither good for us nor them nor our relations," Jaishankar was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

Also Read

Global Khalistan Protests A Result of Desperation, Pak Support & State Lethargy

Global Khalistan Protests A Result of Desperation, Pak Support & State Lethargy

(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from news and world

Topics:  Khalistan 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×