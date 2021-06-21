‘Hateful’: India Asks Canada Schools to Scrap Content on Farm Laws

The Consulate said it has been approached by many Canadians of Indian heritage as well as Indian nationals with children studying in schools in Ontario, with concerns that “biased and factually incorrect study material” is being taught to the students.

The letter added that the study material used by some schools in Peel, Toronto, and York districts “pushes a polarising narrative” and “creates hatred against India, Indian nationals, and people with Indian heritage.”

It also said that the parents have complained to the consulate general that their children have been subjected to “bullying and verbal harassment” due to the content of the curriculum.