Indian Community in Toronto Wave Tricolour to Counter 'Pro-Khalistan' Protests

Following the killing of Khalistani extremist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, several pro-Khalistani elements have announced rallies outside Indian consulates in the UK, US, Canada and Australia.

The Indian government had summoned the Canadian High Commissioner Cameron MacKayove last week in response to the scheduled rally organised by Khalistan supporters in Toronto on 8 July.

For what was labelled the "freedom rally" in Toronto, promotional posters featured threats to India's envoy in Ottawa and Consul General in Toronto.

Canadian Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly took to Twitter to clarify Canada's stance on the issue, saying, "Canada takes its obligations under the Vienna Conventions regarding the safety of diplomates very seriously."

Further, Joly termed the promotional material related to this protest "unacceptable."