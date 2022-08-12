Indian British UK PM Candidate Sunak Plans 200 Pound Reductions In Energy Bills

The Indian British UK PM candidate Rishi Sunak announced a plan to reduce energy bills in order to tackle the rising costs for households on Thursday, 11 August.

Every household would see a savings of around 200 pounds in their respective energy bills with a reduced value-added tax i.e. VAT, wrote Sunak in The Times.

As the United Kingdom gears up for higher energy bills which might more than triple in this year, non-profit organizations continue to warn that millions of Britons could be forced below the poverty line. The only way to stop that from happening is if the government launches a multi-billion pound aid package to assuage the impending blow from rising inflation.