Harris’ Win Proves US is Land of Opportunities: Indian-Americans

"A generation of Indian-Americans made this country their home because they knew it meant anything was possible for their children. Today, the daughter of one of those Indian-Americans proved their faith," said Neil Makhija, the executive director of the Indian-American Impact Fund, an advocacy and political action group.

He said that the Indian-American community coming out to vote in key states like Pennsylvania and Arizona took the Biden-Harris team to victory.

IMPACT raised $10 million to support the voter turnout efforts of the Asian and Indian American community "in critical states, including Pennsylvania and Arizona, where our community's engagement was enough to make the margin".