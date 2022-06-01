Illinois Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi Gets Leadership Award
Raja Krishnamoorthi, an Indian American US Congressman of Illinois, received the Distinguished Leadership Award.
Indian-American US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi was honoured with the Distinguished Leadership Award in Schaumburg, Illinois, on Thursday, 26 May.
Born in New Delhi in India, Krishnamoorthi's family moved to Buffalo, New York, in order to find a better future. His work in public service spans a period of two decades, having worked as a special assistant attorney general at the Attorney General's office, according to a press release by Krishnamoorthi's media team.
During his time as a member of the US House of Representatives, Krishnamoorthi was instrumental in passing legislation that impacted education, workforce development, and public health initiatives, said Jesse White, Illinois secretary of state, who presented the award.
"In honour of your outstanding career and dedication to public service, I present you with the one-of-a-kind personalised license plate: 'RAJA'."Jesse White, Illinois Secretary of State
Krishnamoorthi graduated as valedictorian from Peoria Richwoods High School in Illinois after which he went to Princeton University and Harvard Law School.
He serves on the Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis in addition to being the co-chair of the Congressional Asian Pacific American Caucus Immigration Task Force.
Krishnamoorthi is a Democrat who has been serving as US representative for Illinois' 8th congressional district since 2017.
