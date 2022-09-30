Indian American Uber Eats Rider Stabbed Several Times In New York City, USA

A career criminal with more than 100 arrests on his rap sheet stabbed an Indian American Uber Eats delivery person in the United States, according to local media reports.

The Uber Eats delivery person was identified as Bharatbhai Patel and was stabbed on the Lower East Side on Tuesday, September 27, as per a report by The New York Post.

Patel shared with The New York Post that the perpetrator had stabbed him without saying a word and bystanders did nothing. There were about three people near him at 3 a.m. when the attack took place who did nothing to help Patel. Thus, Patel called for 911 by himself.