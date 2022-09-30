Indian American Uber Eats Rider Stabbed Several Times In New York City, USA
The Indian American Uber Eats delivery person was on an e-bike when stabbed in the Lower East Side, NYC.
A career criminal with more than 100 arrests on his rap sheet stabbed an Indian American Uber Eats delivery person in the United States, according to local media reports.
The Uber Eats delivery person was identified as Bharatbhai Patel and was stabbed on the Lower East Side on Tuesday, September 27, as per a report by The New York Post.
Patel shared with The New York Post that the perpetrator had stabbed him without saying a word and bystanders did nothing. There were about three people near him at 3 a.m. when the attack took place who did nothing to help Patel. Thus, Patel called for 911 by himself.
The Queens' resident Patel is married and has a six-year-old son. Patel was on Allen Street near Rivington Street when the suspect Sean Cooper grabbed Patel's e-bike. Cooper continued to stab Patel multiple times while Patel clung to the bike.
Patel was then treated at the Bellevue Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Law enforcement officers said Cooper's nickname is "Big Coop" and is known as "super perp" among police departments.
Cooper was recently arrested on September 18 on account of grand larceny and five petit-larceny charges.
