Indian American Musician Gives Mozart's 'Marriage of Figaro' An Indian Twist
Viswa Subbaraman, an opera maestro, wants to instil the love of Opera in the Indian American community.
With an almost completely South Asian cast, Viswa Subbaraman, has put together Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" with an Indian take beginning 10 September at the Opera San Jose, in California, United States.
Subbaraman, an internationally recognised opera conductor hopes to instil the love of Opera among the Indian American community. The Indian American audiences might not completely understand the history and nuances of opera to begin with, Subbaraman said. However, Subbaraman views opera as a tool for storytelling.
Composed in 1786, "The Marriage of Figaro" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, is considered to be one of the greatest operas ever written. It is based on a servant Figaro and Susanna who inspite of the efforts of their philandering employer Count Almaviva end up getting married and in turn teach the count a lesson in fidelity.
While maintaining the sanctity of the plot, Subbaraman's production is set at the backdrop of British India where class barriers and sexual politics plays out in plethora. Even the setting is completely Indian with dances choreographed by Antara Bhardwaj and costumes designed by Deepsikha Chatterjee, the basic tenets of the opera and the music of Mozart have not been diluted.
The lyrics are in Italian with English and Spanish subtitles, according to a report by India West Journal.
"What we are doing in the community is an invaluable ambassadorship. Working on this show with so many desi artists, we often have discussions on what we have managed to build in the classical arts world to be taken seriously amongst our white peers. This show will show the greater community that we are just as American as everyone else."Viswa Subbaraman, Music Director of Opera San Jose's Production of Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro"
Subbaraman was raised in West Texas by a physician father and musically talented accountant mother. Subbaraman was also expected to become a physician and join medical school just like his father and brother. However, he majored both in biology and music.
He went to Austria, during a study abroad opportunity while studying at Duke University, where he experienced the opera at the Vienna Philharmonic. He went on to pursue a graduate degree in conducting and joined a growing number of South Asians who were inclined towards Western classical music.
Currently, as an orchestra maestro and opera conductor, Subbaraman travels around the world to different venues including the prestigious Orchestre National de France.
(With inputs from India West Journal)
