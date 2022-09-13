Indian American Musician Gives Mozart's 'Marriage of Figaro' An Indian Twist

With an almost completely South Asian cast, Viswa Subbaraman, has put together Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" with an Indian take beginning 10 September at the Opera San Jose, in California, United States.

Subbaraman, an internationally recognised opera conductor hopes to instil the love of Opera among the Indian American community. The Indian American audiences might not completely understand the history and nuances of opera to begin with, Subbaraman said. However, Subbaraman views opera as a tool for storytelling.

Composed in 1786, "The Marriage of Figaro" by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, is considered to be one of the greatest operas ever written. It is based on a servant Figaro and Susanna who inspite of the efforts of their philandering employer Count Almaviva end up getting married and in turn teach the count a lesson in fidelity.