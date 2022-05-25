Anaheim Mayor Harry Sidhu Resigns Amidst Corruption Investigation

Harry Sidhu, Mayor of Anaheim, California, has resigned as a federal corruption investigation continues against him. Allegedly, Sidhu sought to acquire campaign donations from baseball stadium negotiations.

Anaheim's elected officials formally urged Sidhu to resign from him Mayorship even though Sidhu's attorney Paul S. Meyer said "a fair and thorough investigation" would exonerate the mayor.

Sidhu, who is a Republican, has not been charged with a crime.

According to a federal affidavit released earlier this week, evidence has come to light that Sidhu sought to take advantage of the city's attempt to sell Angel Stadium, to help his campaign donations.

The City of Anaheim, which is California's tenth-largest city, has spent years in figuring out the terms for selling the stadium including the land to a group spearheaded by Arte Moreno, Angels owner.

Sidhu shared confidential information about these negotiations with an Angel's representative through an intermediary and then tried to conceal his actions, according to an affidavit from Federal Bureau of Investigation Agent Brian C. Adkins, as reported by Politico.

The affidavit alleges that Sidhu continued to discuss his intension to ask an Angels representative for "half a million dollars or more in campaign donations in exchange for his work advancing the proposed stadium deal."

Sidhu's lawyer, Meyer, in his statement said that the affidavit showed Sidhu "never asked for a political contribution that was linked in any way to the negotiation process."