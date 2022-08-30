Indian American Family Unveils Amitabh Bachchan's Statue In Edison, New Jersey

In the city of Edison, New Jersey, an Indian American family has installed a life-size statue of Amitabh Bachchan, the Bollywood superstar.

About 600 people got together outside of Rinku and Gopi Sheth in Edison for the unveiling of the statue. The statue is inside a large glass box and it was unveiled by a prominent community leader by the name of Albert Jasani.

The ceremony was a jovial celebration complete with fire-crackers and dancing by Amitabh Bachchan's fans in the city of Edison which is often referred to as Little India as it is home to a significantly sizeable Indian American population, according to a report by PTI.

The complete project cost the family more than $75,000 i.e. about ₹ 60 lakhs.