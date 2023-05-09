Indian American Doctor Indicted For Sexually Assaulting Veterans Patients in US

He allegedly assaulted them by touching them inappropriately during their check-ups. Investigators have enough proof to believe that Patel may have victimised other patients as well.

"Patel allegedly sexually abused his female patients and violated his oath to do no harm to patients under his care,” US Attorney Ryan K. Buchanan said during a court session. “Our veterans have made incredible sacrifices for our country and deserve the best medical treatment and highest quality of care,” he added.