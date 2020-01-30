Indian-American Couple Killed in Volcanic Eruption in New Zealand
An Indian-American businessman has become the latest victim of a massive volcanic eruption in New Zealand after he succumbed to his burn injuries, over a month after his wife died in the same tragedy, leaving their three children orphaned.
Police in New Zealand on Wednesday confirmed that another victim died of his injuries in Middlemore Hospital.
Singh also known as Paul had suffered burns to more than half of his body and had remained in the hospital in New Zealand's Auckland, where he died this week, New Zealand Herald reported.
The Stone Mountain couple's three children and Mayuari's mother stayed on the ship and were not injured in the eruption, Atlanta-based WSBTV reported.
Forty-seven people from a Royal Caribbean cruise ship were visiting the tourist destination when the volcano erupted, killing 13 initially and leaving more than two dozen hospitalised with severe burns. Twenty-one people have now died as a result of the eruption.
Singh was the Atlanta branch president of Sewa International, a not-for-profit organisation "inspired by the noble tradition of service before self" which also promoted philanthropy, the report said.
The family said in a statement, "With an incredibly heavy heart, I disclose that my Uncle Pratap Singh (nicknamed Paul) is the latest victim who did not survive from the Whakaari White Island incident. He had suffered 55 percent burns in the volcano eruption that occurred on 9 December 2019.
"We all should be proud of the way he fought. He was on the Island with his wife Mayuari Singh (nicknamed Mary), who was also admitted into the Middlemore ICU with 72 percent body burns. She battled for 13 days before passing away on 22 December 2019," the statement said.
"Paul and Mary are survived by three children: 11-year-old son, and 6-year-old twin daughters (names not provided for privacy, they will remain in precious care of immediate family members, the statement said.
New Zealand authorities are investigating the circumstances around the disaster. Many have questioned why tourists were allowed on the island after its alert level was raised by authorities three weeks before the eruption.
