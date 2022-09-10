Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal Continues Facing Hate Calls

On the night of July 9, Jayapal was home and experienced the hatred of a stalker. She was with her husband Steve Williamson, watching TV when the 47-minute ordeal began in the United States.

The stalkers came in a black car with gold rims and drove past their house and started shouting racist comments.

The man who was arrested, Brett Forsell, told the police that he would continue to do that until Jayapal packs her bags and leaves for India.