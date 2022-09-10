Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal Continues Facing Hate Calls
Democratic Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal urges Americans to stop the racism and sexism that underlies violence.
Indian American Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal was stalked by a man who was driving by her home in Seattle, Washington State, shouting insults towards her, two months ago.
On September 8, Jayapal tweeted that the harassment has continued and shared her ordeal of receiving hate messages over the phone.
"Typically, political figures don't show their vulnerability. I chose to do so here because we cannot accept violence as our new norm. We also cannot accept the racism and sexism that underlies and propels so much of this violence."Pramila Jayapal, US Democratic Congresswoman
On the night of July 9, Jayapal was home and experienced the hatred of a stalker. She was with her husband Steve Williamson, watching TV when the 47-minute ordeal began in the United States.
The stalkers came in a black car with gold rims and drove past their house and started shouting racist comments.
The man who was arrested, Brett Forsell, told the police that he would continue to do that until Jayapal packs her bags and leaves for India.
"But I will continue to drive by here and voice my opinion, until she goes back to India--or something else."Brett Forsell, Man Held for 'Threatening to Kill' US Democrat Pramila Jayapal
Forsell had planned to pitch a tent near Jayapal's home to act as a constant reminder. When he was arrested, Forsell was in possession of a Glock pistol, which was meant "only for self-defense", according to the police reports.
Jayapal, who has been a staunt critic of former President Donald Trump and blamed him for the stalker, as per a report by The Washington Post.
"The person that occupied the White House, the highest office in the land, actually used and unleashed and mobilized all of that violence and white supremacy using the tools of the federal government."Pramila Jayapal, US Democratic Congresswoman
