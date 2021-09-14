'India Willing To Stand by Afghans': EAM S Jaishankar at UN Meet on Afghanistan

India's approach to Afghanistan has always been guided by its historical friendship with its people, and that will continue to be the case, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Monday, 13 September, adding that India was concerned about the situation in Afghanistan.

Speaking at a high-level United Nations (UN) meeting held to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan, a nation which was recently taken over by militant organisation Taliban, Jaishankar said that India is willing to help the Afghan people.