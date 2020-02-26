‘India Was Great, Trip Very Successful’: US President Trump

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said, "India was great", and his whirlwind trip to the country was "very successful".

Trump was on his maiden official visit to India from 24 February to 25 February. He was accompanied by First Lady Melania and a high-powered delegation comprising senior US administration officials, including National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien.

They visited Ahmedabad, Agra and New Delhi before leaving for Washington on Tuesday.

"Just landed. India was great, trip very successful," Trump tweeted soon after he landed in the US after his 36-hour-long India visit.