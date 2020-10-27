COVID-19, Defence & China: What India-US Discussed in 2+2 Talks

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Defence Secretary Mark T Esper in New Delhi for the third annual India-US 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue on Tuesday, 27 October.

Among other things the leaders from both countries discussed the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Indo-Pacific, China, Pakistan, Defence and Security Partnership, India-US Cooperation and People to People Bonds.



A joint statement, shared by the Ministry of External Affairs, following the dialogue read: