'Among Closest Relationships': India On First Key Meeting With US, Israel, UAE

On Monday, 18 October, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held the country's first quadrilateral meeting with his counterparts in the US, UAE and Israel on how they can expand political and economic cooperation in Middle East and Asia.

Enhancing maritime security and using trade were among the methods discussed to achieve the goal, news agency PTI reported.

Jaishankar is currently on a 5 day visit to the Israel. During Monday's virtual meet he was accompanied by Yair Lapid, the home nation's Foreign Minister. Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Foreign Minister also participated in the meet virtually.