'Among Closest Relationships': India On First Key Meeting With US, Israel, UAE
Enhancing maritime security and using trade were among the methods discussed to achieve the goal
On Monday, 18 October, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held the country's first quadrilateral meeting with his counterparts in the US, UAE and Israel on how they can expand political and economic cooperation in Middle East and Asia.
Enhancing maritime security and using trade were among the methods discussed to achieve the goal, news agency PTI reported.
Jaishankar is currently on a 5 day visit to the Israel. During Monday's virtual meet he was accompanied by Yair Lapid, the home nation's Foreign Minister. Antony Blinken, US Secretary of State and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Foreign Minister also participated in the meet virtually.
Jaishankar Says Meeting Was Fruitful
Taking to Twitter, India's External Affairs Minister Jaishankar said the meeting was fruitful.
A fruitful first meeting with Israeli APM and FM @YairLapid, UAE FM @ABZayed and US Secretary of State @SecBlinken this evening," Mr Jaishankar said in a tweet. Discussed working together more closely on economic growth and global issues. Agreed on expeditious follow-upJaishankar wrote in a tweet
Jaishankar reportedly also commented "the three of you are among the closest relationships we have, if not the closest".
Agreeing to Antony Blinken, he said, the new format of holding a quadrilateral meet was working much better than three separate bilateral talks.
Ned Price, the spokesperson of the State Department said the foreign ministers also discussed "people to people ties in technology and science," and ways to help global public health with regard to the COVID-19.
Secretary Blinken in a tweet said the foreign ministers "shared issues of concern in the region and globally, and the importance of expanding our economic and political collaboration"
Blinken Calls India, Israel, and the UAE As Most Strategic Partners
Blinken in his remarks described India, Israel, and the UAE as three of "our most strategic partners".
Moving from government-to-government to business-to-business is key to our goal, the Israeli leader Lapid said.
Speaking about India, UAE's Sheikh Al Nahyan said India's Foreign Minister Jaishankar was an old friend for him.
(With inputs from PTI)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.