India, US Sign Industrial Security Agreement During 2+2 Dialogue

The just concluded 2+2 ministerial dialogue has resulted in several significant achievements related to the India-US Defense Technology and Trade Initiative (DTTI), the Pentagon said on Friday 20 December.

The second India-US 2+2 dialogue between US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were held at the State Department on Wednesday.

During the 2+2, Under Secretary of Defense for Acquisition and Sustainment Ellen M Lord and Indian Secretary for Defense Production Subhash Chandra jointly signed the DTTI Industry Collaboration Forum agreement and DTTI Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), the Pentagon said.