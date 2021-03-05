India-US-Australia-Japan Quad Dialogue Soon: Aus PM Morrison

The first ever meeting of the head of states of India-Australia-Japan-USA Quad grouping is likely to take place soon, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Friday, 5 March.

A grouping of four countries with a "chequered history", the Quadrilateral Security Dialogue, better known as the Quad was initiated in 2007 to uphold strategic interests in the Indo-Pacific region primarily through the maintenance of the rules-based international order.

Saying that he had spoken to US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, Morrison said that the possible meet was one of the first things that they discussed.