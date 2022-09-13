'We Urge Sri Lanka to Take Immediate Action on Tamils' Issue': India at UN

Voicing concern over the lack of "measurable progress" by Sri Lanka on its commitments of a political solution to the ethnic issue, India on Monday called for "immediate and credible action" for the full implementation of the 13th Amendment and holding of Provincial Council elections at the earliest in the crisis-hit island nation.

During an Interactive Dialogue on the report of OHCHR on promoting reconciliation, accountability, and human rights in Sri Lanka at the 51st session of the United Nations Human Rights Council, India said it has always believed in the responsibility of States for promotion and protection of human rights and constructive international dialogue and cooperation guided by the principles of the UN Charter.