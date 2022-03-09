Under PM Modi, India More Likely To Respond to Pakistan’s Provocations: US Intel

India, under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is more likely to respond to any real or perceived provocations of Pakistan, militarily, now more than any time in the past, an annual threat assessment report by the US intelligence community told the US Congress.

The report released by the Office of Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) said that the crisis between India and Pakistan was of particular concern "because of the risk – however low – of an escalatory cycle between two nuclear-armed states."