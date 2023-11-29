At UNGA, Indian Envoy Ruchira Kamboj Reiterates 'Support to People of Palestine'

India's permanent representative to the United Nations, Ruchira Kamboj reaffirmed India's relationship with the Palestinian people on the occasion of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Wednesday, 29 November and also extended its support for a negotiated two-state solution.
Addressing the United Nations General Assembly, Kamboj said:
"Let me reaffirm our long-standing relationship with the Palestinian people based on deep-rooted historical and people-to-people ties and our consistent support to the people of Palestine in the endeavor for statehood, peace and prosperity.”
“We are gathered today, at a time when the security situation in the Middle East is deteriorating due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, with a large-scale loss of civilian lives, especially women and children, and an alarming humanitarian crisis. This is clearly unacceptable, and we have indeed strongly condemned the death of civilians,” she added.
In 1977, the UNGA had called for 29 November to be annually observed as the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People.
Kamboj also condemned the deaths of civilians during the conflict, emphasising that it is unacceptable. Meanwhile in New Delhi, the League of Arab States commemorated the day at the Palestinian Embassy in New Delhi.
Welcoming efforts to de-escalate the conflict and those towards delivering humanitarian assistance to Palestine, the Indian representative praised humanitarian pauses, which allow the timely and continuous delivery of essential aid.
“We, on our part, have sent 70 tons of humanitarian goods, including 16.5 tons of medicines and medical supplies,” Kamboj added.
Kamboj strongly condemned terrorism and hostage-taking, emphasising that there is never any justification for such actions and expressed India's support for the release of hostages and urged the immediate and unconditional freedom of those who are still being held.
She also reiterated India's policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism and stressed the universal responsibility to uphold international humanitarian law.
Kamboj also said that New Delhi would continue to support the people of Palestine through a bilateral development partnership between the two which will cover sectors like health, education, women’s empowerment, entrepreneurship and information technology.
“India has always supported a negotiated two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine issue, leading to the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable state of Palestine, living within secure and recognised borders, side by side, in peace with Israel."Ruchira Kamboj, India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations
Concluding, Kamboj reaffirmed India's commitment to a lasting solution to the Israel-Palestine question and said, “We firmly believe that not only a two-state solution achieved through direct and meaningful negotiations between both sides on final status issues will deliver an enduring peace that the people of Israel and Palestine desire and deserve."
