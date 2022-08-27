India Overtakes China In Number of UK Study, Work, And Visit Visas
The British High Commissioner to India urged students to apply for visas soon as statistics reflect a rising demand.
About 118,000 Indian students received a Student Visa from the United Kingdom in the year ending in June 2022, according to the recent UK Immigration Statistics report.
With an 89 percent increase compared to 2021, India has surpassed China as the largest nationality being issued "sponsored study visas" in the UK.
"I'm delighted that Indian nationals were issued the largest number of UK study, work and visitor visas in the year ending June 2022. More strength to the unique living bridge that connects our people."Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India.
Moreover, the UK remains a popular destination for Indian tourists. Indian nations were granted the largest proportion of Visitor Visas as well, accounting for 28 percent of the total visitor visas issued this year. With more than 258,000 Indian nationals receiving visit visas this year, it is a record-breaking 630 percent increase as opposed to the previous year albeit it was when travel restrictions were still in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
As far as the Work visas are concerned, Indian nationals experienced a 149 percent increase. Nearly 103,000 work visas were issued to Indians which included both skilled and seasonal workers.
Accounting for 46 percent of all skilled work visas granted globally, Indian nationals continue to be the number one nationality to be granted skilled worker visas.
"As this shows, we're experiencing unprecedented demand for visas. I encourage students starting courses soon to apply as early as possible."Alex Ellis, British High Commissioner to India.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from news and world
Topics: China United Kingdom UK Visas
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.