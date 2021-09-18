India Doesn’t Believe In Clash of Civilisations: MEA Disagrees With Rawat

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar distanced the Indian government from Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat’s statement that the “clash of civilisations” theory described China’s growing ties with the Islamic world vis-a-vis the West.

"India had never subscribed to any clash of civilisations theory,” he said.

Jaishankar on Thursday, 16 September, met with Wang Yi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) gathering in Tajikistan’s capital Dushanbe.

The Minister of External Affairs reportedly clarified during his meeting with Wang that India and China had and will continue to establish a relationship based on mutual respect.