India Can Encourage US to Revive Our N-Deal: Iran Foreign Minister

India could play a leading role in defusing US-Iran tensions, by encouraging the United States to return to the nuclear deal of 2016, Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif said on Friday.

Highlighting the role India can play in bringing US back to the table, he said that India, “is a dear friend of Iran and has good relations with the US”, and it could help start a dialogue.

He insisted that Iran was not interested in negotiating a new deal with the US, and wanted the country to honour the deal that US President Donald Trump abandoned in 2018, reported The Indian Express.

Trump had walked out of the agreement and reinstated US sanctions on Iran and is trying to negotiate a new deal that would place curbs on its nuclear programme.



“It was a deal between Iran, US, seven other major members of the international community, and more than that, it became a (UN) Security Council resolution,” Zarif was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.