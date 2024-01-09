The 21st India Conference at Harvard: Charting India's Ascent on Global Stage

As a forum of diverse perspectives, the conference offers a unique opportunity to engage with and contribute to the narrative of a nation on the move.

Over two days the conference will explore Business, Culture, Finance, Social and Urban Policy, Politics, and Economy, delving deeper into topics such as Building a venture in India, Indian Culture and Fashion, Investing in India, Caste and Religion, Regulations Enabling Business and many more. These discussions are not only reflective of India's past achievements and challenges but are also forward-looking, focusing on the country's promising future trajectory.

As we approach the 2024 India Conference at Harvard, we invite thinkers and leaders to join this vibrant confluence of ideas and partake in a defining moment of our time. The conference itself stands as a testament to India's relentless spirit and vision. It is where India's narrative of resilience, growth, and hope is shared and shaped. It is where the story of India’s ascent is retold and reimagined.

The 21st India Conference at Harvard stands as more than just an annual event.