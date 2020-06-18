Tensions are running high after the the violent face-off between India and China in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley that killed at least 20 Indian soldiers.No Chinese Equipment for 4G Upgrade, BSNL to Be Told: ReportNow, the telecom department has decided to terminate the involvement of Chinese equipment in the upgradation of the 4G equipment of the state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), said media reports.Sources in the government told NDTV that the Centre has decided to “firmly tell BSNL,” citing security issues.The tender is also expected to be reworked.‘Gone Too Soon’: Father of Hav. Palani Who Died in Galwan ValleyThe Centre is reportedly even going to urge private operators to “reduce their dependence on equipment made by Chinese firms,” the report stated.“In the current situation, the safety and security of networks built with Chinese equipment will be under scrutiny. The ownership patterns of Huawei and ZTE could become a sticking point in India’s network upgradation plans,” a source told The Indian Express.Other telecom companies, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea have been working with the Chinese firm Huawei.If China Doesn’t Budge, Peaceful Resolution Unlikely: RangachariFormer Foreign Secretary Kanwal Sibal told The Indian Express that the scope of India’s “political retaliation should be expanded.” He called for immediate exclusion of Huawei from 5G trials and warned India has to be wary of China’s manoeuvres against India.Contract With Railways Might Be Terminated: ReportsReports also suggest that the contract of China Railway Signal and Communication (CRSC) Corp, to install signalling systems in the Eastern Dedicated Freight Corridor is likely to be terminated.The Centre will now be looking at involving Indian players instead, reports said.Sources told the publication that the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation Limited has already applied to the World Bank, to initiate the process. It stated that the country was “dissatisfied with the progress” so far and so was looking to end this contract. Officials did not attribute it to the latest tensions between the two countries at the Ladakh border.How Chinese Media Downplayed the Deadly Galwan Valley Clashes