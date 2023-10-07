‘Just Want to Meet My Sister, Visit Our Earlier Home': Canadian Man Denied Visa

“It feels like a personal rejection. India is a country I grew up in and so fondly call home. And I cannot travel to India now,” said 55-year-old Brad (name changed) as he received an email from the visa service on 4 October informing him that his application cannot be processed.

Brad is one of the many residents of Canada who will have to reschedule or cancel their travel plans to India after New Delhi suspended new visas for Canadians on 21 September.

The move came three days after Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau linked the assassination of Sikh separatist leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar with agents of the Indian government. Nijjar – chief of Khalistan Tiger Force (KTF) and a citizen of Canada – was shot dead outside a gurudwara in Vancouver on 18 June this year.