India Calls for Immediate Cessation of Hostilities, Violence in Ukraine

Calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities and violence in Ukraine, India reaffirmed that it advocates dialogue and diplomacy to end the Russia-Ukraine war and mitigate economic challenges emerging from the conflict, particularly in the developing countries.

India's Permanent Representative Ruchira Kamboj, speaking during a Security Council meeting to mark six months since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine on Wednesday, 24 August, said it is in collective interest to work constructively, both inside the United Nations and outside, towards seeking an early resolution to the war.

"We continue to reiterate that the global order is anchored on international law, the UN Charter and respect for territorial integrity and sovereignty of states," she said.

"India continues to advocate for an immediate cessation of hostilities and an end to violence. We encourage talks between Ukraine and Russia. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has himself, more than once, spoken to them, in this regard," she said.