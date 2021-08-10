India Asks Nationals in Afghanistan's Mazar to Leave on 'Special Flight' Today
On Monday, the Taliban said that they have set their sights on Mazar-e-Sharif.
India on Tuesday, 10 August, asked its nationals in Afghanistan's Mazar to leave the country on a special fight as the Taliban continues its rapid advance, leaving the situation tense.
"Any Indian nationals in and around Mazar-e-Sharif are requested to leave for India in the special flight scheduled to depart late today evening," a tweet from the Indian Consulate in Mazar said on Tuesday.
Mazar is the fifth largest city in Afghanistan and the largest city in the north. On Monday, the Taliban said that they have set their sights on the city, after a weekend during which several key provinces fell to the group.
A spokesperson for the Taliban announced on social media that they had launched an attack on the city, reported AFP. Mazar-i-Sharif is considered key to the government’s control over the area. If it falls, it would mean a collapse of Kabul's control over the north.
(With inputs from AFP)
