In The US, You Can Win the Popular Vote But Lose the Election

In 2016, Donald Trump won the presidency despite Hillary Clinton receiving almost 3m more votes, because the electoral college voted for Trump. In the history of presidential elections in United States, presidents have often come to power without winning the popular vote.

President John Quincy Adams in 1824, Rutherford B Hayes in 1876, Benjamin Harrison in 1888, George W Bush in 2000, and most recently Donald J Trump in 2016 lost the popular vote, but ended up taking the oval office.

How does this happen?

Every four years, American citizens, aged 18 and older, are eligible to cast their vote for the president of the United States. But several voters don't realise they aren't directly voting for the president. The US has a system called the Electoral College that stands in place to elect the President and the VP that determine the fate of the country's next four years.