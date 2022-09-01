ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Ships Collide Off Gibraltar, Cause an Oil Leak

The spill forced the closure of the Gibraltar port for four hours, after which it was fully reopened.

i

A bulk carrier collided with a natural gas tanker on Tuesday, 30 August, off the coast of Gibraltar and started leaking fuel oil, authorities in the British overseas territory, on the southern tip of the Iberian peninsula, told Reuters.

The spill forced the closure of the Gibraltar port for four hours, after which it was fully reopened. The collision caused the hull of the bulk carrier OS 35 to break but the vessel has not separated into parts.

(Photo Courtesy: Maxar)

"There has been a substance leak from the vessel as a result of the movement arising from its break. Initial investigations indicate that this is lube oil. Current evidence suggests that the fuel on board is well contained and it is hoped that offloading can begin tomorrow," the Gibraltar government said in a statement.

These photographs, which show the OS 35 ship (red) in the Catalan Bay, approximately 700 metres offshore with tug boats nearby, were collected by the satellite imagery firm Maxar.

(Photo Courtesy: Maxar)

These photographs, which show the OS 35 ship (red) in the Catalan Bay, approximately 700 metres offshore with tug boats nearby, were collected by the satellite imagery firm Maxar. The blue ship is the LNG tanker.

(Photo Courtesy: Maxar)

The collision occurred as OS 35, loaded with steel bars and carrying over 400 tonnes of fuel, was moving to exit the bay. There's concern that the ship will start leaking fuel and cause environmental damage.

(With inputs from Reuters.)

