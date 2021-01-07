View Fullscreen
Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, stormed the US Capitol, on Wednesday, 6 January, in Washington, DC. It has been a shocking day as a mob of protesters tried to overturn America’s presidential election, undercut the nation’s democracy and keep President-elect Joe Biden from replacing incumbent President Donald Trump in the White House.
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: The Unprecedented Chaos That Shook the US Capitol
Shocking visuals of the unprecedented chaos at the US Capitol after a mob of Trump supporters stormed the building.
At least four people have died in the violence that erupted in the United States Capitol on Wednesday, 6 January, when a mob of supporters of outgoing President Donald Trump stormed the building.
Shocking visuals of the unprecedented chaos at the Capitol have since emerged.
