In Major Shift, China Announces 3-Child Policy, Drops 2-Child Law

Experts said that because of the decades-old one-child policy, which was only abolished in 2015, many Chinese have become accustomed to having only one child, news agency dpa reported.



In the past 10 years, China's population has grown by only 0.53 percent annually to just over 1.4 billion people – the slowest pace in decades.



The one-child policy that had been in place since 1979 was abolished in 2015 and replaced by a two-child policy.



However, the turnaround had only led to a slight increase in births in 2016.

Since then, the number has fallen every year.