In Kamala, Can Blacks & Asian Americans Find New Social Glue?

Yet, despite the stereotypes of these two communities in opposition to each other, Black and Asian American communities have historically had close political relationships, drawing on shared struggles to build solidarity. These connections are also mirrored on a personal level.

People who identify as Black and Asian on the U.S. Census are among the fastest-growing groups of people who identify with two or more races on the U.S. Census.

As Myra Washington , a communications scholar who writes about Blasians, or people who are Black and Asian, shows in “ Blasian Invasion: Racial Mixing in the Celebrity Industrial Complex, ” the existence of Black-and-Asian people predates multiracial recognition on the 2000 Census .