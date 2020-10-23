In Final Prez Debate, Trump Says COVID Vaccine ‘Weeks Away’  

US President Donald Trump in the final presidential debate with Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden claimed that the US will get COVID-19 vaccine within weeks.

“We’re rounding the turn. We’re rounding the corner. It’s going away. We have a vaccine that’s coming, it’s ready, it’s going to be announced within weeks,” Trump claimed.

Trump had earlier claimed that coronavirus vaccines will be available before the 3 November election.

More than 2,22,000 people have died from coronavirus in the US, higher than any other country, and more than 8.4 million have been infected since the pandemic began, reported CNN.