In a First, Two Hindu Officers Promoted to Lieutenant Colonel Rank in Pak Army

Dr Kailash Kumar and Dr Anil Kumar became the first Hindu majors in the Pakistan Army in 2019.

The Quint
Published
World
1 min read
<div class="paragraphs"><p>According to Pakistani media, Dr Kailash Kumar and Dr Anil Kumar became the first Hindu majors in the Pakistan Army in 2019.</p></div>
i

In a first, two Hindu officers of the Pakistan Army were promoted to the rank of lieutenant colonel.

According to Pakistani media, Dr Kailash Kumar and Dr Anil Kumar became the first Hindu majors in the Pakistan Army in 2019.

Congratulatory messages poured in for both the officers from all quarters.

Reacting to the development, Pakistan Hindu Council (PHC) chief Dr Ramesh Kumar congratulated both the officers on Twitter.

Pakistan's Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry called Kailash Kumar "our pride."

Major Dr Kailash Kumar, who hails from Sindh’s Tharparkar district, was commissioned in the Pakistan army in 2008. While Major Dr Anil Kumar is a resident of Sindh’s Badin district and was commission a year before Kailash Kumar.

According to Pakistani newspaper The Express Tribune, earlier in February, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said that monitories in Pakistan are equal citizens and it is the job of the state to protect them.

(With inputs from The Express Tribune)

