‘India Could Carry out ‘Action of Some Sort’ in PoK’: Imran Khan
Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday claimed that India could carry out "an action of some sort" in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir to divert attention from its domestic issues and warned that his army was prepared for any such move.
Khan made the remarks while addressing a public gathering in Jhelum district, hours after the army said that two of its soldiers were killed in "unprovoked firing" by the Indian troops along the Line of Control (LOC).
The prime minister said he had told army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa about the threats from India and the General "told me that Pakistan is prepared for them." He extended condolences to the families of the two soldiers killed on Thursday.
He also said that Pakistan would not do anything as what Prime Minister Modi was doing "would create a backlash that would bring his downfall."
