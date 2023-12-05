'Immigration is Too High': PM Sunak Toughens UK Visa Rules To Tackle Migration

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took a tough stand and announced drastic measures to reduce migration levels to the country on Monday, 4 December.
Home Secretary (interior minister) James Cleverly said the new measures could reduce that number by 300,000. The five-point plan, presented by Cleverly, will be effective from the first half of 2024, following his recent appointment to the Home Office.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sunak said the level of net migration was too high and he was determined to change it.
“We've just announced the biggest ever cut in net migration. No Prime Minister has done this before in history,” he said in a social media post.
Sunak has faced tremendous pressure from Tory MPs to come up with a plan to tackle surging immigration, after the Office for National Statistics said last week an estimated 672,000 more people moved to the UK than departed in the year ending June. Party strategists see immigration — and the government’s failure to reduce overall numbers — as a key electoral issue.
John Hayes, an ally of former Home Secretary Suella Braverman and an advocate of tougher immigration measures welcomed the new measures.
“The solution is to employ British workers for British jobs. It’s not that complicated," said John Hayes. “We’re seeing sense, we’re doing the right thing by the British people," he said.
What are the Key Measures?
Family Restrictions: There is a restriction on overseas students from bringing their families to the UK unless they are post-graduate research degree.
Minimum Salary Threshold: Cleverly said the government would raise the minimum salary threshold for foreign skilled workers to 38,700 pounds ($48,900), from its current level of 26,200 pounds.
Reforms on Shortage Occupation Visas: The government aims to reform the entry process for people in short-staffed sectors, eliminating the 20% discount on the minimum salary for shortage occupation visas and reviewing the types of jobs on the Shortage Occupation List.
The graduate visa route – letting students stay for two years after their studies – is under review.
Health and Care Visa Restricted: The Health and Care visa, previously a significant avenue for care workers and their dependents, will see restrictions. Overseas care workers will no longer be allowed to bring dependants to the UK, and care providers can only sponsor migrant workers involved in activities regulated by the Care Quality Commission.
Indians Migrating to The UK Has Increased
Indians migrating to the UK has increased with a number accounting to 253,000 in 2023. The annual net migration has seen an increase from 607,000 to 672,000 in 2023. The most number of student, skilled worker, and health and care visas have been given to the Indian nationals.
The UK Home Office and ONS data indicated that Indian nationals were on top in both the skilled worker and health and care visa categories in September 2023.
Christina McAnea, general secretary of the Unison union, told BBC radio, the rules restricting staff from bringing dependents will hit the care sector. “Remember, this is a predominantly female workforce, so we’re basically saying you’re only allowed to come here but you can’t bring any children," she said.
Meanwhile, Labour's home affairs spokesperson Yvette Cooper accused the Conservatives of being in a "chaotic panic" over immigration.
"Today's statement is an admission of years of total failure by this Conservative government," she told the parliament.