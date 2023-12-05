'Immigration is Too High': PM Sunak Toughens UK Visa Rules To Tackle Migration

The UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak took a tough stand and announced drastic measures to reduce migration levels to the country on Monday, 4 December.

Home Secretary (interior minister) James Cleverly said the new measures could reduce that number by 300,000. The five-point plan, presented by Cleverly, will be effective from the first half of 2024, following his recent appointment to the Home Office.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Sunak said the level of net migration was too high and he was determined to change it.

“We've just announced the biggest ever cut in net migration. No Prime Minister has done this before in history,” he said in a social media post.