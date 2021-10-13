IMF Estimates Global GDP to Grow by 5.9% in 2021, 4.9% in 2022

Gita Gopinath, chief economist at the IMF, pointed out that while the WEO report "reflects more difficult near-term prospects for the advanced economy group, in part due to supply disruptions"; for developing countries in the low-income group, the downgrade is "largely due to worsening pandemic dynamics", CNBC reported.

Finally, on inflation, the report says that "risks are skewed to the upside" and that the uncertainty that surrounds inflation primarily stems from the problems caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and disrupting supply chains.

The IMF retained estimates for India's growth rate at 9.5 percent for 2021, and at 8.5 percent for 2022, according to NDTV.

(With inputs from International Monetary Fund, CNBC and NDTV.)