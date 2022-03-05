'If Anything Happens, It Will Be Govt's Failure': Indians in Sumy Head to Border

"We are afraid. We have waited a lot and and we cannot wait anymore. We are risking our life; we are moving towards the border. If anything happens to us, all the responsibility will be of the government and Indian Embassy."

This is what students of the Sumy State University, located in a town 40 kilometres away from Ukraine’s north-east border, said in a video message on Saturday, 5 March, as the Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its tenth day.

In a breakthrough, the Russian military announced a temporary ceasefire in two areas of Ukraine – Mariupol and Volnovakha – to allow civilians to evacuate on Saturday.