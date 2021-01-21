I Will Give My All: US Prez Biden at ‘Celebrating America’ Event
“We are bold, fearless, and ambitious,” said Vice President Kamala Harris
The 46th President of the US, Joe Biden, on Wednesday, 20 January, addressed the people during the ‘Celebrating America' event, and said that democracy was precious and had prevailed.
Speaking from the illuminated Lincoln Memorial on inauguration day, Biden said, “I will give my all to America.”
"There are moments in our history when more is asked of us," he said, adding, "The question is are we up to it? Will we meet the moment like our forbearers did? I believe we are."
"You, the American people, are the reason why I have never been more optimistic about America than I am this very day. There isn't anything we can't do if we do it together," President Biden said.
"This is a great nation. We're good people. And overcoming the challenges in front of us requires the most elusive things in a democracy -- unity. It requires us to come together in common love that defines us as Americans," he said, after being introduced by host Tom Hanks.
We Are Bold, Fearless, and Ambitious: VP Harris
"We are bold, fearless, and ambitious. We are undaunted in our belief that we shall overcome. That we will rise up. This is American aspiration. This is what President Joe Biden has called upon us to summon now," VP Harris said at the concert.
"American aspiration is what drove the women of this nation throughout history to demand equal rights and the authors of the Bill of Rights to claim freedoms that had rarely been written down before. A great experiment takes great determination. The will to do the work and then the wisdom to keep refining, keep tinkering, keep perfecting," she said.
Former Presidents Honour Biden
Former presidents Barack Obama, George W Bush and Bill Clinton got together to deliver a video message to their successor and to all Americans.
"I think, if Americans would love their neighbour like they liked to be loved themselves, a lot of the division in our society would end," Bush said.
"That's what this means," Clinton added. "It's a new beginning and everybody needs to get off their high horse and reach out to their friends and neighbours."
That the three presidents, two Democrats and a Republican, could come together is a sign that Americans can overcome anything if they work together, the three said.
"As Americans, we have more in common than what separates us," Obama said.
The event, hosted by actor Tom Hanks, saw singer Bruce Springsteen perform “Land of Hope and Dreams” to open the ‘Celebrating America’ inauguration concert.
Director of the renowned musical ‘Hamilton’ Lin-Manuel Miranda performed a classical recitation, joining musicians like Springsteen, John Legend, Katy Perry, Demi Lovato, Foo Fighters, Justin Timberlake and Bon Jovi.
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.