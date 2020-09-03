‘I Was Set Up’: Nancy Pelosi Faces Flak Over Trip to Salon

According to The Guardian, salons in San Francisco have not been operational owing to the pandemic, with limited outdoor operations, which began only on Tuesday, 1 September.

Peolsi, reportedly the most powerful Democrat in Washington, has regularly advocated the usage of masks and asked US citizens to adhere to the COVID-19-related guidelines.

Therefore, when security camera footage, procured by Fox News, emerged and Pelosi could be spotted in the salon with the mask strung around her neck, instead of firmly clasped against her face, it triggered outrage.

The salon’s owner Erica Kious reportedly said to Fox News: “It was a slap in the face that she went in, you know, that she feels that she can just go and get her stuff done while no one else can go in, and I can’t work.”