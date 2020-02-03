Built in 10 Days, China’s Virus Hospital Takes First Patients

The first patients arrived on Monday, 3 February, at a specialised hospital built in just 10 days as part of China's intensive efforts to fight a new virus.

Huoshenshan Hospital and a second facility with 1,500 beds that's due to open this week were built by construction crews who are working around the clock in Wuhan, the city in central China where the outbreak was first detected in December. Most of the city's 11 million people are barred from leaving the area.

The Wuhan treatment centres mark the second time Chinese leaders have responded to a new disease by building specialised hospitals almost overnight.