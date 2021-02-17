How Myanmar’s Military Used COVID to Justify and Enable Its Coup

Aung San Suu Kyi was arrested on 1 February along with other members of the NLD government which had been re-elected in a landslide in December. She was charged with possession of illegally imported walkie-talkies.

But the decision to level this additional charge of breaching COVID restrictions is consistent with the way the military has used the pandemic to gain and cement power after the coup. This should alarm both democrats and public health officials the world over.