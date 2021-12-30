Hong Kong: Two Charged With Sedition As Crackdown on Free Media Continues

The Hong Kong police on Thursday, 30 December, charged two staff members of Stand News with sedition, one day after the news outlet announced that it would terminate its operations.

Seven people, including the editor-in-chief of Stand News, a pro-democracy news website in Hong Kong, were arrested by police officers after a raid had already been conducted at the agency's headquarters on Wednesday, 29 December.

National security police announced that two people, aged 34 and 52, had been charged with one count each of conspiracy to publish seditious material, according to a report by the Associated Press.

Chung Pui-kuen and Patrick Lam are the two people who have been charged.

The police also stated that it would prosecute Stand News, accusing it of sedition.