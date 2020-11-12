Hong Kong Pro-Democracy Lawmakers Resign En Masse in Protest

"We, from the pro-democracy camp, will stand with our colleagues. Today we will resign from our positions, because our partners, our colleagues have been disqualified by the Central government's ruthless move," Wu Chi-wai, convener of the pro-democracy camp, reported AP.

"Although we are facing a lot of difficulties in the coming future for the fight of democracy, but we will never, never give up," he said. The pro-democracy legislators will hand in their resignations on 12 November.

China’s National People’s Congress Standing Committee passed a resolution stating that those officials who do not acknowledge China’s sovereignty over the city or support Hong Kong’s independence, which China’s government believes is a threat to national security, must be expelled, reported AP.