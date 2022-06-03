Hong Kong Police Warn Against Congregations To Remember Tiananmen Square Protest

Hong Kong police have issued a stark warning that people will risk breaking the law if they congregate on Saturday, 4 June, to remember China’s crackdown at Tiananmen Square on the same date in 1989.

The crackdown is internationally known as the Tiananmen Square massacre.

Any discussion of the 4 June 1989 has been forbidden in Mainland China. Hong Kong, however, exercised its semi-autonomous system to allow an annual candlelight vigil for the victims at Victoria Park, the largest public park on the island.

That ended after the national security law was enacted in 2020.