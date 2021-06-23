Assets Frozen, Hong Kong’s Pro-Democracy Tabloid Apple Daily Shut

Earlier, Mark Simon had told Reuters that the daily thought it would be able to “make it to the end of the month. It’s just getting harder and harder. It’s essentially a matter of days.”

The report also added that vendors had tried to put money into the newspaper’s account, but it was rejected. In addition, the daily’s Chief Editor Ryan Law and Chief Executive Cheung Kim-hung were denied bail on 19 June, after they were accused of colluding with a foreign country.

Earlier, 500 police officers had raided the newspaper’s offices, when they had arrested three other executives. While the trio are under investigation, they were later released from police custody.